Will you get into Fort Lewis College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into FLC.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for FLC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

FLC Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into FLC.

School Average Average SAT 1020.0 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.24

Is your high school GPA good enough for FLC?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at FLC is 3.24 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. FLC is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.