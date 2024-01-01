Will you get into Furman?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Furman.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Furman’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Furman Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Furman.

For a more detailed breakdown of Furman admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.75

Is your high school GPA good enough for Furman?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Furman is 3.75 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Furman is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.