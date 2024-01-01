Will you get into Furman?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Furman.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Furman’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Furman Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Furman.
For a more detailed breakdown of Furman admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.75
Is your high school GPA good enough for Furman?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Furman is 3.75 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Furman is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Furman with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Furman
-
Will I get into Furman with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Furman
-
Will I get into Furman with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Furman
-
Will I get into Furman with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Furman
-
Will I get into Furman with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at Furman
-
Will I get into Furman with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at Furman
-
Will I get into Furman with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 19% chance of getting accepted at Furman
-
Will I get into Furman with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Furman