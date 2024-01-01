Will you get into Georgia College & State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Georgia College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Georgia College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Georgia College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Georgia College.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.5

Is your high school GPA good enough for Georgia College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Georgia College is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Georgia College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.