Will you get into Georgia College & State University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Georgia College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Georgia College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Georgia College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Georgia College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Georgia College & State University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.5
Is your high school GPA good enough for Georgia College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Georgia College is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Georgia College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Georgia College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Georgia College & State University
-
Will I get into Georgia College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Georgia College & State University
-
Will I get into Georgia College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Georgia College & State University
-
Will I get into Georgia College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Georgia College & State University
-
Will I get into Georgia College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Georgia College & State University
-
Will I get into Georgia College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at Georgia College & State University
-
Will I get into Georgia College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at Georgia College & State University
-
Will I get into Georgia College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Georgia College & State University