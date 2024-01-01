Will you get into Great Basin College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Great Basin College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Great Basin College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Great Basin College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Great Basin College.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.7

Is your high school GPA good enough for Great Basin College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Great Basin College is 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

Great Basin College does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.