Will you get into Greenville University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Greenville University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Greenville University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Greenville University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Greenville University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Greenville University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.3

Is your high school GPA good enough for Greenville University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Greenville University is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

Greenville University does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.