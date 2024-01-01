Will you get into Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Indiana Wesleyan.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Indiana Wesleyan’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Indiana Wesleyan Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Indiana Wesleyan.

For a more detailed breakdown of Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1065.0 Average ACT 24.0 Average GPA 3.63

Is your high school GPA good enough for Indiana Wesleyan?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Indiana Wesleyan is 3.63 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Indiana Wesleyan is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.