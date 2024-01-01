Will you get into Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Indiana Wesleyan.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Indiana Wesleyan’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Indiana Wesleyan Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Indiana Wesleyan.
For a more detailed breakdown of Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1065.0
|Average ACT
|24.0
|Average GPA
|3.63
Is your high school GPA good enough for Indiana Wesleyan?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Indiana Wesleyan is 3.63 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Indiana Wesleyan is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Indiana Wesleyan with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion
-
Will I get into Indiana Wesleyan with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion
-
Will I get into Indiana Wesleyan with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion
-
Will I get into Indiana Wesleyan with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion
-
Will I get into Indiana Wesleyan with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion
-
Will I get into Indiana Wesleyan with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion
-
Will I get into Indiana Wesleyan with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion
-
Will I get into Indiana Wesleyan with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion