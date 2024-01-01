Will you get into Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla?

Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.08

Is your high school GPA good enough for Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla is 3.08 on a 4.0 scale.

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.