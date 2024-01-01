Will you get into Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla.
For a more detailed breakdown of Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.08
Is your high school GPA good enough for Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla is 3.08 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla
-
Will I get into Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla
-
Will I get into Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla
-
Will I get into Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 89% chance of getting accepted at Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla
-
Will I get into Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla
-
Will I get into Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla
-
Will I get into Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla
-
Will I get into Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 21% chance of getting accepted at Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla