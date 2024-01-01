Will you get into Lake Superior State University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Lake Superior State University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Lake Superior State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Lake Superior State University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Lake Superior State University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Lake Superior State University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|965.0
|Average ACT
|22.0
|Average GPA
|3.31
Is your high school GPA good enough for Lake Superior State University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Lake Superior State University is 3.31 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Lake Superior State University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Lake Superior State University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 81% chance of getting accepted at Lake Superior State University
Will I get into Lake Superior State University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Lake Superior State University
Will I get into Lake Superior State University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Lake Superior State University
Will I get into Lake Superior State University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at Lake Superior State University
Will I get into Lake Superior State University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Lake Superior State University
Will I get into Lake Superior State University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Lake Superior State University
Will I get into Lake Superior State University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at Lake Superior State University
Will I get into Lake Superior State University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at Lake Superior State University