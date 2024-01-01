Will you get into Lake Superior State University?

Lake Superior State University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Lake Superior State University.

School Average Average SAT 965.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.31

Is your high school GPA good enough for Lake Superior State University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Lake Superior State University is 3.31 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Lake Superior State University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.