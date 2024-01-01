Will you get into Mercy College of Health Sciences?

Mercy College of Health Sciences Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Mercy College of Health Sciences.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.3

Is your high school GPA good enough for Mercy College of Health Sciences?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Mercy College of Health Sciences is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.

Mercy College of Health Sciences does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.