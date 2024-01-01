Will you get into Minnesota State University-Mankato?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Minnesota State University-Mankato.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Minnesota State University-Mankato’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Minnesota State University-Mankato Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Minnesota State University-Mankato.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.33

Is your high school GPA good enough for Minnesota State University-Mankato?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Minnesota State University-Mankato is 3.33 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Minnesota State University-Mankato is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.