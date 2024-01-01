Will you get into Mount Aloysius College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Mount Aloysius College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Mount Aloysius College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Mount Aloysius College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Mount Aloysius College.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for Mount Aloysius College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Mount Aloysius College is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Mount Aloysius College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.