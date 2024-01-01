Will you get into Naropa University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Naropa University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Naropa University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Naropa University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Naropa University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Naropa University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.15

Is your high school GPA good enough for Naropa University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Naropa University is 3.15 on a 4.0 scale.

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Naropa University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.