Neumont College of Computer Science Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Neumont College of Computer Science.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.01

Is your high school GPA good enough for Neumont College of Computer Science?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Neumont College of Computer Science is 3.01 on a 4.0 scale.

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Neumont College of Computer Science is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.