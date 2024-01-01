Will you get into Neumont College of Computer Science?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Neumont College of Computer Science.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Neumont College of Computer Science’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Neumont College of Computer Science Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Neumont College of Computer Science.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.01
Is your high school GPA good enough for Neumont College of Computer Science?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Neumont College of Computer Science is 3.01 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Neumont College of Computer Science is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Neumont College of Computer Science with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Neumont College of Computer Science
-
Will I get into Neumont College of Computer Science with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Neumont College of Computer Science
-
Will I get into Neumont College of Computer Science with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Neumont College of Computer Science
-
Will I get into Neumont College of Computer Science with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Neumont College of Computer Science
-
Will I get into Neumont College of Computer Science with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at Neumont College of Computer Science
-
Will I get into Neumont College of Computer Science with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Neumont College of Computer Science
-
Will I get into Neumont College of Computer Science with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at Neumont College of Computer Science
-
Will I get into Neumont College of Computer Science with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 24% chance of getting accepted at Neumont College of Computer Science