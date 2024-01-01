Will you get into New Mexico State University-Main Campus?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into NMSU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for NMSU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

NMSU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into NMSU.

School Average Average SAT 955.0 Average ACT 21.0 Average GPA 3.52

Is your high school GPA good enough for NMSU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at NMSU is 3.52 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and NMSU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.