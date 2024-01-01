Will you get into New Mexico State University-Main Campus?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into NMSU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for NMSU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
NMSU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into NMSU.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|955.0
|Average ACT
|21.0
|Average GPA
|3.52
Is your high school GPA good enough for NMSU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at NMSU is 3.52 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and NMSU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into NMSU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 81% chance of getting accepted at New Mexico State University-Main Campus
Will I get into NMSU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at New Mexico State University-Main Campus
Will I get into NMSU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at New Mexico State University-Main Campus
Will I get into NMSU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at New Mexico State University-Main Campus
Will I get into NMSU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at New Mexico State University-Main Campus
Will I get into NMSU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at New Mexico State University-Main Campus
Will I get into NMSU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 27% chance of getting accepted at New Mexico State University-Main Campus
Will I get into NMSU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at New Mexico State University-Main Campus