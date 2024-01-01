Will you get into Northeast Catholic College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Northeast Catholic College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Northeast Catholic College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Northeast Catholic College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Northeast Catholic College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Northeast Catholic College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.3

Is your high school GPA good enough for Northeast Catholic College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Northeast Catholic College is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

Northeast Catholic College does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.