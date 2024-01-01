Will you get into Northeast Catholic College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Northeast Catholic College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Northeast Catholic College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Northeast Catholic College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Northeast Catholic College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Northeast Catholic College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.3
Is your high school GPA good enough for Northeast Catholic College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Northeast Catholic College is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
Northeast Catholic College does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Northeast Catholic College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Northeast Catholic College
-
Will I get into Northeast Catholic College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Northeast Catholic College
-
Will I get into Northeast Catholic College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Northeast Catholic College
-
Will I get into Northeast Catholic College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Northeast Catholic College
-
Will I get into Northeast Catholic College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Northeast Catholic College
-
Will I get into Northeast Catholic College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Northeast Catholic College
-
Will I get into Northeast Catholic College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at Northeast Catholic College
-
Will I get into Northeast Catholic College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at Northeast Catholic College