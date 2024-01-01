Will you get into Northeastern University (NU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Northeastern University (NU).
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Northeastern University (NU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Northeastern University (NU) Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Northeastern University (NU).
For a more detailed breakdown of Northeastern University (NU) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1425.0
|Average ACT
|32.5
|Average GPA
|4.01
Is your high school GPA good enough for Northeastern University (NU)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Northeastern University (NU) is 4.01 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Northeastern University (NU) is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
