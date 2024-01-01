Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Northeastern University (NU)

Will you enjoy Northeastern University (NU) as a transfer student?

Northeastern University (NU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Can you transfer into Northeastern University (NU) Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Northeastern University (NU)? Northeastern University (NU) requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Northeastern University (NU) also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Northeastern University (NU) requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Northeastern University (NU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Northeastern University (NU) transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Northeastern University (NU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Northeastern University (NU) received 3538 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1101 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Northeastern University (NU) is 31.12%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Northeastern University (NU). You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Northeastern University (NU) transfer GPA requirements? Northeastern University (NU) requires a minimum college GPA of 3.3 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Northeastern University (NU) requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.3.

Additional Transfer Info for Northeastern University (NU) Northeastern University (NU) has noted the additional policies: SAT Reasoning or ACT scores required of transfer applicants with less than one year of college..

Will you enjoy transferring to Northeastern University (NU)? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Northeastern University (NU). Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Boston... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Northeastern University (NU) is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Northeastern University (NU) then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Northeastern University (NU) Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Northeastern University (NU) website for more info.

Northeastern University (NU) accepts 31.12% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Northeastern University (NU), you should have a current GPA of at least 4.01 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.17. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Northeastern University (NU) students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 680 770 725 SAT Reading 650 740 695 2018 Total SAT Score 1330 1510 1420 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 29 34 31 ACT Reading 33 35 34 2018 Total ACT Score 62 69 65 Northeastern University (NU)’s average SAT score is 1420. To be a competitive applicant for Northeastern University (NU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Northeastern University (NU) chances calculator