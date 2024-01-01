Will you get into Northern Illinois University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Northern Illinois University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Northern Illinois University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Northern Illinois University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Northern Illinois University.

School Average Average SAT 990.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.3

Is your high school GPA good enough for Northern Illinois University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Northern Illinois University is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.

Northern Illinois University does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.