Will you get into Northern Illinois University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Northern Illinois University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Northern Illinois University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Northern Illinois University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Northern Illinois University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Northern Illinois University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|990.0
|Average ACT
|22.0
|Average GPA
|3.3
Is your high school GPA good enough for Northern Illinois University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Northern Illinois University is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
Northern Illinois University does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Northern Illinois University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 79% chance of getting accepted at Northern Illinois University
-
Will I get into Northern Illinois University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Northern Illinois University
-
Will I get into Northern Illinois University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Northern Illinois University
-
Will I get into Northern Illinois University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Northern Illinois University
-
Will I get into Northern Illinois University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Northern Illinois University
-
Will I get into Northern Illinois University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Northern Illinois University
-
Will I get into Northern Illinois University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at Northern Illinois University
-
Will I get into Northern Illinois University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at Northern Illinois University