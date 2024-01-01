Will you get into Northwest Nazarene University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into NNU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for NNU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
NNU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into NNU.
For a more detailed breakdown of Northwest Nazarene University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1035.0
|Average ACT
|23.5
|Average GPA
|3.59
Is your high school GPA good enough for NNU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at NNU is 3.59 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and NNU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into NNU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at Northwest Nazarene University
-
Will I get into NNU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Northwest Nazarene University
-
Will I get into NNU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Northwest Nazarene University
-
Will I get into NNU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Northwest Nazarene University
-
Will I get into NNU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at Northwest Nazarene University
-
Will I get into NNU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at Northwest Nazarene University
-
Will I get into NNU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at Northwest Nazarene University
-
Will I get into NNU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Northwest Nazarene University