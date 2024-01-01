Will you get into Northwest Nazarene University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into NNU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for NNU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

NNU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into NNU.

For a more detailed breakdown of Northwest Nazarene University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1035.0 Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.59

Is your high school GPA good enough for NNU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at NNU is 3.59 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and NNU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.