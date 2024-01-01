Will you get into Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Penn State.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Penn State’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Penn State Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Penn State.

For a more detailed breakdown of Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.59

Is your high school GPA good enough for Penn State?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Penn State is 3.59 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Penn State is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.