Will you get into Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Shenango?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Penn State-Shenango.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Penn State-Shenango’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Penn State-Shenango Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Penn State-Shenango.

For a more detailed breakdown of Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Shenango admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.13

Is your high school GPA good enough for Penn State-Shenango?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Penn State-Shenango is 3.13 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Penn State-Shenango is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.