Will you get into Philander Smith College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into PSC.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for PSC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

PSC Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into PSC.

For a more detailed breakdown of Philander Smith College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 2.8

Is your high school GPA good enough for PSC?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at PSC is 2.8 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

PSC does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.