Will you get into Puerto Rico Conservatory of Music?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Puerto Rico Conservatory of Music.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Puerto Rico Conservatory of Music’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Puerto Rico Conservatory of Music Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Puerto Rico Conservatory of Music.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.52
Is your high school GPA good enough for Puerto Rico Conservatory of Music?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Puerto Rico Conservatory of Music is 3.52 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Puerto Rico Conservatory of Music is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
