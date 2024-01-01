Will you get into Purdue University Northwest?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Purdue Northwest.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Purdue Northwest’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Purdue Northwest Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Purdue Northwest.

For a more detailed breakdown of Purdue University Northwest admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.12

Is your high school GPA good enough for Purdue Northwest?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Purdue Northwest is 3.12 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Purdue Northwest is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.