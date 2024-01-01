Will you get into Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 2.5

Is your high school GPA good enough for Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing is 2.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.