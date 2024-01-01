Will you get into School of Architecture at Taliesin?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into School of Architecture at Taliesin.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for School of Architecture at Taliesin’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

School of Architecture at Taliesin Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into School of Architecture at Taliesin.

For a more detailed breakdown of School of Architecture at Taliesin admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.32

Is your high school GPA good enough for School of Architecture at Taliesin?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at School of Architecture at Taliesin is 3.32 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and School of Architecture at Taliesin is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.