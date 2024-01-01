Will you get into Shawnee State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Shawnee State University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Shawnee State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Shawnee State University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Shawnee State University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Shawnee State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.3

Is your high school GPA good enough for Shawnee State University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Shawnee State University is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

Shawnee State University does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.