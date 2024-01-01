Will you get into Southern Adventist University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Southern Adventist University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Southern Adventist University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Southern Adventist University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Southern Adventist University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Southern Adventist University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.52

Is your high school GPA good enough for Southern Adventist University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Southern Adventist University is 3.52 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Southern Adventist University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.