Will you get into Stephen F Austin State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into SFASU SFA Stephen F Stephen F. Austin.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for SFASU SFA Stephen F Stephen F. Austin’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

SFASU SFA Stephen F Stephen F. Austin Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into SFASU SFA Stephen F Stephen F. Austin.

For a more detailed breakdown of Stephen F Austin State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 995.0 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.33

Is your high school GPA good enough for SFASU SFA Stephen F Stephen F. Austin?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at SFASU SFA Stephen F Stephen F. Austin is 3.33 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and SFASU SFA Stephen F Stephen F. Austin is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.