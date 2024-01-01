Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Stephen F Austin State University

Will you enjoy Stephen F Austin State University as a transfer student?

Stephen F Austin State University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to SFASU SFA Stephen F Stephen F. Austin. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to SFASU SFA Stephen F Stephen F. Austin.

Stephen F Austin State University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At SFASU SFA Stephen F Stephen F. Austin, 7.66% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Stephen F Austin State University, click here

Can you transfer into Stephen F Austin State University Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for SFASU SFA Stephen F Stephen F. Austin? SFASU SFA Stephen F Stephen F. Austin requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Not Required College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, SFASU SFA Stephen F Stephen F. Austin also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. SFASU SFA Stephen F Stephen F. Austin requires a minimum of 15 credits.

What are Stephen F Austin State University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down SFASU SFA Stephen F Stephen F. Austin transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Stephen F Austin State University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, SFASU SFA Stephen F Stephen F. Austin received 1683 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1325 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for SFASU SFA Stephen F Stephen F. Austin is 78.73%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into SFASU SFA Stephen F Stephen F. Austin. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Stephen F Austin State University transfer GPA requirements? SFASU SFA Stephen F Stephen F. Austin requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, SFASU SFA Stephen F Stephen F. Austin requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for SFASU SFA Stephen F Stephen F. Austin SFASU SFA Stephen F Stephen F. Austin has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to SFASU SFA Stephen F Stephen F. Austin? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to SFASU SFA Stephen F Stephen F. Austin. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to Nacogdoches... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at SFASU SFA Stephen F Stephen F. Austin is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into SFASU SFA Stephen F Stephen F. Austin Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the SFASU SFA Stephen F Stephen F. Austin website for more info.

SFASU SFA Stephen F Stephen F. Austin accepts 78.73% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into SFASU SFA Stephen F Stephen F. Austin, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.33 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.46. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of SFASU SFA Stephen F Stephen F. Austin students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 440 550 495 SAT Reading 430 540 485 2018 Total SAT Score 870 1090 980 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 24 20 ACT Reading 17 24 20 2018 Total ACT Score 34 48 41 Stephen F Austin State University’s average SAT score is 980. To be a competitive applicant for Stephen F Austin State University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

