Will you get into SUNY College of Technology at Alfred?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into SUNY College of Technology at Alfred.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for SUNY College of Technology at Alfred’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2026.
Is your high school GPA good enough for SUNY College of Technology at Alfred?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at SUNY College of Technology at Alfred is 85.4 on a 4.0 scale. (You can calculate your high school a GPA
here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and SUNY College of Technology at Alfred is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
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Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into SUNY College of Technology at Alfred with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at SUNY College of Technology at Alfred
Will I get into SUNY College of Technology at Alfred with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at SUNY College of Technology at Alfred
Will I get into SUNY College of Technology at Alfred with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at SUNY College of Technology at Alfred
Will I get into SUNY College of Technology at Alfred with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at SUNY College of Technology at Alfred
Will I get into SUNY College of Technology at Alfred with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at SUNY College of Technology at Alfred
Will I get into SUNY College of Technology at Alfred with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at SUNY College of Technology at Alfred
Will I get into SUNY College of Technology at Alfred with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at SUNY College of Technology at Alfred
Will I get into SUNY College of Technology at Alfred with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at SUNY College of Technology at Alfred
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