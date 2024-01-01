Will you get into SUNY College of Technology at Canton?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into SUNY College of Technology at Canton.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for SUNY College of Technology at Canton’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

SUNY College of Technology at Canton Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into SUNY College of Technology at Canton.

For a more detailed breakdown of SUNY College of Technology at Canton admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 2.86

Is your high school GPA good enough for SUNY College of Technology at Canton?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at SUNY College of Technology at Canton is 2.86 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. SUNY College of Technology at Canton is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.