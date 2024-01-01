Will you get into The University of Montana-Western?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Western Montana College of The University of Montana.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Western Montana College of The University of Montana’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Western Montana College of The University of Montana Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Western Montana College of The University of Montana.

For a more detailed breakdown of The University of Montana-Western admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.12

Is your high school GPA good enough for Western Montana College of The University of Montana?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Western Montana College of The University of Montana is 3.12 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Western Montana College of The University of Montana is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.