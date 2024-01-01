Will you get into United States Air Force Academy?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into United States Air Force Academy.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for United States Air Force Academy’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

United States Air Force Academy Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into United States Air Force Academy.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.78

Is your high school GPA good enough for United States Air Force Academy?

This is a very competitive GPA, and United States Air Force Academy is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.