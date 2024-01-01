Will you get into United States Military Academy?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into West Point.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for West Point’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

West Point Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into West Point.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.84

Is your high school GPA good enough for West Point?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at West Point is 3.84 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and West Point is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.