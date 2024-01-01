Will you get into United States Military Academy?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into West Point.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for West Point’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
West Point Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into West Point.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.84
Is your high school GPA good enough for West Point?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at West Point is 3.84 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and West Point is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into West Point with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at United States Military Academy
Will I get into West Point with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at United States Military Academy
Will I get into West Point with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at United States Military Academy
Will I get into West Point with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 17% chance of getting accepted at United States Military Academy
Will I get into West Point with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at United States Military Academy