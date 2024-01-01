Will you get into United States Naval Academy?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into USNA Navy Annapolis.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for USNA Navy Annapolis’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

USNA Navy Annapolis Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into USNA Navy Annapolis.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 4.3

Is your high school GPA good enough for USNA Navy Annapolis?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at USNA Navy Annapolis is 4.3 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and USNA Navy Annapolis is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.