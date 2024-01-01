Will you get into United States Naval Academy?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into USNA Navy Annapolis.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for USNA Navy Annapolis’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
USNA Navy Annapolis Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into USNA Navy Annapolis.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|4.3
Is your high school GPA good enough for USNA Navy Annapolis?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at USNA Navy Annapolis is 4.3 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and USNA Navy Annapolis is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into USNA Navy Annapolis with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at United States Naval Academy
-
Will I get into USNA Navy Annapolis with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at United States Naval Academy
-
Will I get into USNA Navy Annapolis with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at United States Naval Academy
-
Will I get into USNA Navy Annapolis with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at United States Naval Academy
-
Will I get into USNA Navy Annapolis with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 22% chance of getting accepted at United States Naval Academy
-
Will I get into USNA Navy Annapolis with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 11% chance of getting accepted at United States Naval Academy
-
Will I get into USNA Navy Annapolis with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at United States Naval Academy
-
Will I get into USNA Navy Annapolis with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at United States Naval Academy