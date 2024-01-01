Will you get into Universidad Del Turabo?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UT.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UT’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UT Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UT.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 2.89

Is your high school GPA good enough for UT?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UT is 2.89 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. UT is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.