Will you get into University of Colorado Colorado Springs?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UCCS.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UCCS’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UCCS Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UCCS.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Colorado Colorado Springs admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1075.0
|Average ACT
|23.5
|Average GPA
|3.41
Is your high school GPA good enough for UCCS?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UCCS is 3.41 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and UCCS is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into UCCS with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at University of Colorado Colorado Springs
-
Will I get into UCCS with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at University of Colorado Colorado Springs
-
Will I get into UCCS with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at University of Colorado Colorado Springs
-
Will I get into UCCS with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at University of Colorado Colorado Springs
-
Will I get into UCCS with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at University of Colorado Colorado Springs
-
Will I get into UCCS with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at University of Colorado Colorado Springs
-
Will I get into UCCS with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at University of Colorado Colorado Springs
-
Will I get into UCCS with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Colorado Colorado Springs