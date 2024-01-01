Will you get into University of Colorado Colorado Springs?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UCCS.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UCCS’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UCCS Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UCCS.

School Average Average SAT 1075.0 Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.41

Is your high school GPA good enough for UCCS?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UCCS is 3.41 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and UCCS is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.