Will you get into University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus (CU Anschutz)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Colorado Denver.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Colorado Denver’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of Colorado Denver Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Colorado Denver.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus (CU Anschutz) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1095.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.49

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Colorado Denver?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Colorado Denver is 3.49 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and University of Colorado Denver is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.