Can you transfer into University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH)
What are the transfer requirements for UH at Manoa?
UH at Manoa requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Not Required
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Not Required
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Not Required
In addition to the above requirements, UH at Manoa also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
UH at Manoa requires a minimum of 24 credits.
What are University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH)’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down UH at Manoa transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|March 1
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|October 1
|Summer Transfer Deadline
When are decision dates for University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to UH at Manoa on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH)’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, UH at Manoa received 3901 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 3179 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for UH at Manoa is 81.49%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into UH at Manoa. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 3179 accepted transfer students, 1619 students enrolled - that means the yield was 50.93%.
UH at Manoa accepts 82 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) transfer GPA requirements?
UH at Manoa requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, UH at Manoa requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.8.
Additional Transfer Info for UH at Manoa
UH at Manoa has noted the additional policies: N/A.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into UH at Manoa
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
UH at Manoa website
for more info.
UH at Manoa accepts 81.49% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into UH at Manoa, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.58 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.72. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UH at Manoa students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|490
|610
|550
|SAT Reading
|480
|580
|530
|2018 Total SAT Score
|970
|1190
|1080
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|20
|26
|23
|ACT Reading
|20
|26
|23
|2018 Total ACT Score
|40
|52
|46
University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH)’s average SAT score is 1080. To be a competitive applicant for University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
