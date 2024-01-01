Will you get accepted?

University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to UH at Manoa. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to UH at Manoa.

University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the UH at Manoa CampusReel At UH at Manoa, 42.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH), click here

What are the transfer requirements for UH at Manoa? UH at Manoa requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, UH at Manoa also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. UH at Manoa requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down UH at Manoa transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline March 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline October 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, UH at Manoa received 3901 transfer applicants. The school accepted 3179 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for UH at Manoa is 81.49%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into UH at Manoa. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) transfer GPA requirements? UH at Manoa requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, UH at Manoa requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.8.

Additional Transfer Info for UH at Manoa UH at Manoa has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to UH at Manoa? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to UH at Manoa. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Honolulu... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at UH at Manoa is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to UH at Manoa then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into UH at Manoa Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the UH at Manoa website for more info.

UH at Manoa accepts 81.49% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into UH at Manoa, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.58 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.72. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UH at Manoa students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 490 610 550 SAT Reading 480 580 530 2018 Total SAT Score 970 1190 1080 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 20 26 23 ACT Reading 20 26 23 2018 Total ACT Score 40 52 46 University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH)’s average SAT score is 1080. To be a competitive applicant for University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

