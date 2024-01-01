Will you get into University of Houston-Downtown?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Houston-Downtown.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Houston-Downtown’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of Houston-Downtown Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Houston-Downtown.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Houston-Downtown admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 900.0 Average ACT 18.0 Average GPA 3.2

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Houston-Downtown?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Houston-Downtown is 3.2 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. University of Houston-Downtown is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.