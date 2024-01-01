Will you get into University of Maryland-University College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UMUC.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UMUC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UMUC Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UMUC.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Maryland-University College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|4.28
Is your high school GPA good enough for UMUC?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UMUC is 4.28 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and UMUC is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Will I get into UMUC with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at University of Maryland-University College
Will I get into UMUC with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 22% chance of getting accepted at University of Maryland-University College
Will I get into UMUC with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 12% chance of getting accepted at University of Maryland-University College
Will I get into UMUC with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Maryland-University College
Will I get into UMUC with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Maryland-University College