University of Minnesota-Twin Cities Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

School Average Average SAT 1310.0 Average ACT 28.5 Average GPA 3.71

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Minnesota-Twin Cities?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Minnesota-Twin Cities is 3.71 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.