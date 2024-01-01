Will you get into University of Nebraska at Omaha?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UNOMAHA.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UNOMAHA’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UNOMAHA Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UNOMAHA.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Nebraska at Omaha admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1067.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for UNOMAHA?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UNOMAHA is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and UNOMAHA is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.