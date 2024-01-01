Will you get into University of Nebraska at Omaha?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UNOMAHA.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UNOMAHA’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UNOMAHA Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UNOMAHA.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Nebraska at Omaha admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1067.0
|Average ACT
|22.5
|Average GPA
|3.4
Is your high school GPA good enough for UNOMAHA?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UNOMAHA is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and UNOMAHA is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into UNOMAHA with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at University of Nebraska at Omaha
Will I get into UNOMAHA with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at University of Nebraska at Omaha
Will I get into UNOMAHA with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at University of Nebraska at Omaha
Will I get into UNOMAHA with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at University of Nebraska at Omaha
Will I get into UNOMAHA with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at University of Nebraska at Omaha
Will I get into UNOMAHA with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at University of Nebraska at Omaha
Will I get into UNOMAHA with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at University of Nebraska at Omaha
Will I get into UNOMAHA with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Nebraska at Omaha