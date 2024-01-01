Will you get into University of Providence?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into The University as of July 1 2017 has a new name - The University of Providence.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for The University as of July 1 2017 has a new name - The University of Providence’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
The University as of July 1 2017 has a new name - The University of Providence Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into The University as of July 1 2017 has a new name - The University of Providence.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Providence admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.28
Is your high school GPA good enough for The University as of July 1 2017 has a new name - The University of Providence?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at The University as of July 1 2017 has a new name - The University of Providence is 3.28 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. The University as of July 1 2017 has a new name - The University of Providence is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into The University as of July 1 2017 has a new name - The University of Providence with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at University of Providence
Will I get into The University as of July 1 2017 has a new name - The University of Providence with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at University of Providence
Will I get into The University as of July 1 2017 has a new name - The University of Providence with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at University of Providence
Will I get into The University as of July 1 2017 has a new name - The University of Providence with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 78% chance of getting accepted at University of Providence
Will I get into The University as of July 1 2017 has a new name - The University of Providence with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at University of Providence
Will I get into The University as of July 1 2017 has a new name - The University of Providence with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at University of Providence
Will I get into The University as of July 1 2017 has a new name - The University of Providence with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at University of Providence
Will I get into The University as of July 1 2017 has a new name - The University of Providence with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 14% chance of getting accepted at University of Providence