To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Saint Francis of Fort Wayne Indiana’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of Saint Francis of Fort Wayne Indiana Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Saint Francis of Fort Wayne Indiana.

School Average Average SAT 965.0 Average ACT 21.0 Average GPA 3.3

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Saint Francis of Fort Wayne Indiana?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Saint Francis of Fort Wayne Indiana is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

University of Saint Francis of Fort Wayne Indiana does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.