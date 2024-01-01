Will you get into University of Wisconsin-Platteville?

University of Wisconsin-Platteville Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.44

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Wisconsin-Platteville?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Wisconsin-Platteville is 3.44 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and University of Wisconsin-Platteville is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.