Will you get into University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UW-Stevens Point.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UW-Stevens Point’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UW-Stevens Point Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UW-Stevens Point.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for UW-Stevens Point?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UW-Stevens Point is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and UW-Stevens Point is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.