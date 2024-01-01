Will you get into Virginia Wesleyan University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into VWC.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for VWC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

VWC Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into VWC.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.3

Is your high school GPA good enough for VWC?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at VWC is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

VWC does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.