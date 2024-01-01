Will you get into Virginia Wesleyan University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into VWC.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for VWC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
VWC Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into VWC.
For a more detailed breakdown of Virginia Wesleyan University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.3
Is your high school GPA good enough for VWC?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at VWC is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
VWC does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into VWC with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Virginia Wesleyan University
-
Will I get into VWC with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Virginia Wesleyan University
-
Will I get into VWC with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Virginia Wesleyan University
-
Will I get into VWC with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Virginia Wesleyan University
-
Will I get into VWC with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Virginia Wesleyan University
-
Will I get into VWC with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Virginia Wesleyan University
-
Will I get into VWC with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at Virginia Wesleyan University
-
Will I get into VWC with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at Virginia Wesleyan University