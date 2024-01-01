Will you get into Wayland Baptist University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Wayland Baptist University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Wayland Baptist University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Wayland Baptist University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Wayland Baptist University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Wayland Baptist University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 885.0 Average ACT 19.5 Average GPA 3.33

Is your high school GPA good enough for Wayland Baptist University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Wayland Baptist University is 3.33 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Wayland Baptist University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.